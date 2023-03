GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County residents will have the opportunity to shred documents at a community event Monday.

Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce invites county residents to a free shredding event Monday on Pawleys Island.

Organizers say this is an opportunity to safely shred old receipts, statements, and documents.

The event will run from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at 28 Wall Street.

Attendees are limited to shredding three boxes of materials per car.