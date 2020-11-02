Shrimp boat stolen from Murrells Inlet found on sandbar near Myrtle Beach

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A shrimp boat that was stolen Saturday from Murrells Inlet has been found on a sandbar near Myrtle Beach, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat, named “Lila Lee,” was taken Saturday from the Marlin Quay Marina around midnight, according to deputies. The boat is a refurbished 1980 40-foot long Gillikin Trawler valued at approximately $75,000.

The owner of the boat said video captured a person who appeared to get off another boat and get onto his before driving it out from the marina, according to the incident report.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon, deputies said.

Anyone with information about who may have stolen the boat is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

