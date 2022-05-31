I hope this Tuesday is treating you all well! After another mostly sunny day, a clear night will follow with lows falling back to an average of 70 degrees, give or take a couple in either direction.

Highs temps will be soaring tomorrow with upper 80s slated for the beaches, while those inland will be experiencing the mid-90s. This coupled along with humidity will result in feel-like temps around 100.

Thursday will be very similar, but we are looking at potential storms Friday, that could linger into Saturday. It all has to do with then timing of an approaching cold front so stay tuned for timing details.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with most lows around 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Great deal of sun with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the low 70s.