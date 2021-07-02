Skies will clear for the weekend

Rain will move away tonight, leaving us with nice weather for the weekend. A cold front will move through tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing tonight. Drier air will move in behind the front, pushing the showers and clouds away early tomorrow morning. We will see sunshine for much of the day, and humidity will be lower, high temperatures will warm into the mid 80s tomorrow. The sunny, dry weather will continue Sunday and Monday. It will warm up a bit with highs in the 80s and 90s. The humidity will stay low Sunday, then start to increase Monday. Warm, humid weather will be back next week with the chance for scattered thunderstorms returning by the middle of the week. If Elsa heads our way as a tropical storm, there would be a chance for rain and wind for the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.