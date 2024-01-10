GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Georgetown County deputies arrested a Georgetown County man for unlawful storage or liquor possession on Wednesday.

SLED agents charged Ronnel Rice, 39, with unlawful storage or possession of alcoholic liquors in a place of business.

During a search, a SLED agent observed alcoholic liquor stored in the illegally operated bar ‘Hush Lounge’ in the Dunbar community while assisting the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Dept. of Natural Resources on Jan. 5, according to a warrant.

Authorities discovered Hush Lounge did not have the required liquor license to store liquor in a place of business.

The warrant stated that Rice was the registered operator of Hush Lounge, according to a retail license from the SC Department of Revenue.

On Dec. 23, 2023, a shooting took place at Hush that left one woman dead. Georgetown Deputies said a witness told them a fight broke out at the lounge, and then he heard gunshots.

Soon after, witnesses found the shooting victim, identified as Iyanla Walker, 22, on the ground by her car.

Walker was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A second female, with underlying medical issues and no trauma, also died after being transported to the hospital following the shooting.

Sheriff Weaver said in a statement on Facebook, “These clubs are havens for gun violence and those operating them need to cease or prepare for the remedies.”

The investigation in the case was part of a joint operation between the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and SLED.

Rice is in custody at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case, said a release from SLED.