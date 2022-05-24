ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s top law enforcement agency said it has three open investigations against Andrews Police Chief William Zurcher.

The State Law Enforcement Division told News 2 earlier this month that it launched an investigation into Zurcher for what it called inappropriate conduct, which includes allegations of sexual assault.

But in a follow-up this week, SLED told News 2 it has three active investigations and closed two investigations involving the Lowcountry police chief.

One investigation was requested by Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner, another was requested by Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver and a third was requested by Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler.

Details about the investigations were not provided. Count on 2 for updates.