SLED investigating indecent exposure allegation involving Pawleys Island Police Chief

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after receiving allegations involving Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning, according to Tommy Crosby with SLED.

An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office revealed deputies were called out to the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet on September 14 for an indecent exposure incident in which Chief Fanning is named as a suspect.

According to the report, a deputy made contact with a 23-year-old male complainant at the Waccamaw Hospital parking lot and obtained a written voluntary statement.

Georgetown County Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver notified SLED ‘in regards to any investigatory assistance for whatever actions they deem appropriate’.

Crosby says an agent has begun an investigation into that matter and said, “As our work is underway it would be inappropriate to discuss specific details.”

News 2’s sister station, WBTW reached out to Chief Fanning on his office phone Friday evening, for comment. A response has not been received.