Slow warm up starts tomorrow

Another cool night ahead, then we will start to warm up tomorrow. Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and with light wind and low humidity, temperatures will drop quickly this evening. Low temperatures will end up in the upper 40s and 50s again tonight. The high pressure that brought the cool weather is weakening, and this will allow it to warm up a bit over the next few days. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s, then a few spots will see 80 on Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s for the weekend. Moisture will also be on the increase. Humidity will start to increase on Thursday, along with more clouds. Scattered showers will be possible Friday and through the weekend. The warm weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 48 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.