Small rain chance tomorrow

The cooler weather that has returned will continue through the rest of the week. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s and low 40s under partly cloudy skies. A weak storm system will move through tomorrow with more cloud cover and a slight chance for a shower. It will stay cool through the rest of the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A stronger storm system will bring rain Thursday night and Friday. This will clear for the weekend, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s over the weekend. Another system will bring a rain chance to start next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 36 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool with a stray shower. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.