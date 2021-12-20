Soggy Tuesday

Rain moving in tonight will continue through tomorrow. A storm system developing in the Gulf of Mexico will move offshore of the Carolinas through tomorrow night. This will bring a good, soaking rain with over an inch of rain to many places east of I-95. Tonight will be cloudy with rain developing along the coast late tonight, then pushing inland. Tomorrow will be cloudy and breezy with periods of cold rain. Highs will be in the 40s inland to low 50s along the coast. The rain will continue tomorrow night, then end early Wednesday morning. Skies will clear Wednesday, and we will see plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. We will warm up by the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday, 60s on Friday, and low 70s for Christmas. The weekend looks nice with above normal temperatures.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain late. Lows 35 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy and breezy with periods of cold rain. Highs 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Wednesday, clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.