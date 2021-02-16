Some spots below freezing tonight

After a nice warm up today, it is cooling back down again tonight. Winds will turn around to the north tonight, and temperatures will drop into the 30s under mainly clear skies.

It will stay cool tomorrow with sunshine to start, then clouds increasing in the afternoon as the next storm system heads this way. Light rain will develop tomorrow night, then we will see heavier rain and even thunderstorms on Thursday with a cold front.

Some of the showers will linger into Friday morning, before clearing. Cooler weather will move in behind the cold front, and will last through the weekend.

It will be sunny this weekend, but high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s, and night time temperatures will drop below freezing for some.

A few showers are possible Monday with a weak system, but it will be warmer to start next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, cool with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday, cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 58 inland, 66 beaches.