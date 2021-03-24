Some spots in the 80s tomorrow

Our weather will continue to warm up through the rest of the week. It will be mild tonight with low temperatures in the 50s. Some patchy fog is possible tonight. Winds will turn around to the south tomorrow, bringing a big warm up. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will warm into the mid 70s along the coast and low 80s inland. A weakening cold front will approach on Friday. It will be warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. The front will bring a few showers as it stalls nearby late in the day. This front will move back northward on Saturday with a slight chance for a shower. It will stay warm over the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. A stronger cold front will move through late in the day on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms. Cooler weather will move in next week with high temperatures back in the 60s and 70s on Monday. A weak storm system may bring showers on Tuesday.
Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 55 inland, 58 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.
Friday, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.