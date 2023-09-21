MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Department of Transportation crews have been clearing trees this week from around the intersection of McDowell Shortcut Road and Tournament Boulevard in Murrells Inlet.

There is currently a four-way stop, and traffic often backs up on Tournament Boulevard to where vehicles end up blocking traffic at the Highway 17 Bypass intersection.

Kelly Moore, an official with SCDOT, said the tree clearing is “a part of the intersection improvement project underway at that location,” and that the project is currently expected to be complete in late 2024.

Display slide of intersection / SCDOT

In 2020, SCDOT proposed some upgrades to the intersection, including a traffic light and extra lanes.

