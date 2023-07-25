GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers say a bicyclist has died following a July 18 crash near Andrews.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Nissan SUV was traveling east on Big Dam Swamp Drive when it rear-ended a bicycle.

The crash happened July 28 around 8:55 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and was not injured.

bicyclist was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. He was later airlifted to Grand Strand Medical.

He died on July 21 from injuries received during the crash.