GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers say a bicyclist has died following a July 18 crash near Andrews.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Nissan SUV was traveling east on Big Dam Swamp Drive when it rear-ended a bicycle.
The crash happened July 28 around 8:55 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and was not injured.
bicyclist was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. He was later airlifted to Grand Strand Medical.
He died on July 21 from injuries received during the crash.