2 people killed in crash on Pennyroyal Road in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Pennyroyal Road in Georgetown County.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Toyota Camry ran off the right side of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. It came back onto the roadway and struck a Chevrolet S10 Pick-up truck head-on.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. near Cumberland AME Church.

Cpl. Collins said the driver and only occupant of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital. The driver and passenger in the truck were both killed as a result of the crash.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the victims. The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

