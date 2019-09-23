Special election set to fill seat of late Georgetown Co. Sheriff Lane Cribb

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A special election will be held to fill the seat left by the late Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb.

Filing for the seat will be open from noon on Oct. 4 through noon on Oct. 12, according to Jackie Broach-Akers with Georgetown County. If needed, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, December 3. If a runoff election is needed, that will be held on Tuesday, Dec, 17.

The seat will be on the ballot again in November 2020 due to the ending of its term.

The special election for the new sheriff seat will be held on February 4, 2020, Broach said.

Sheriff Cribb passed away September 19 at the age of 73 following a brief illness. A funeral service was held over the weekend in Georgetown.