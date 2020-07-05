Spotty clouds to finish off the weekend

High pressure will move offshore tomorrow, allowing a few hit or miss thunderstorms to develop in late overnight Sunday into early Monday. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Monday a warm front will push north across our region leading to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase for the middle of this week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday will lower our high temperatures to the 80s to near 90, but it will stay humid.

Tonight, mostly clear. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.