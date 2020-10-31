Spotty showers to finish the weekend

Cooler weather has arrived, and will continue through the weekend.

Overnight tonight we’re going to see cool and quiet conditions. Lows will bottom out in the 50s for your Sunday morning. A cold front will move through early tomorrow. It will be a little warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s and a few showers. Much cooler weather will return Monday after the cold front moves further to the east and more cold air drops down over the region. High temperatures Monday will only be in the 50s, then temperatures will fall into the 30s away from the coast Monday night. Some spots could see the first frost of the season early Tuesday morning. It will be sunny for most of next week, and it will warm back into the 70s by mid-week. Rain chances may return by the end of the week.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday, partly sunny and mild with a chance for a shower. Highs 70-75.