PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C (WBTW) — With the local coroner saying opioid overdoses have become the leading cause of death in Georgetown County, officials held a forum Tuesday night in Pawleys Island to address the epidemic.

“After 30 deaths that we’ve investigated, 22 of them have traces of fentanyl in their system,” Coroner Chase Ridgeway said during the meeting at the Pawleys Island Community Church.

Sheriff Carter Weaver also presented evidence of the growing problem.

During the past six years, he the number of opioid overdoses his office has handled has nearly doubled, going from 88 in 2016 to 169 in 2021.

Part of the solution, Weaver said, is to build more treatment facilities and implement greater consequences for drug distributors. He said arrests involving illegal narcotics and drugs increased 297% from 2016 to 2021.

Dr. Ryan Galica, an interventional pain management physician at Tidelands Health, said medical professionals are working to provide more non-opioid options to treat patients with chronic pain.

“Things like anti-inflammatory, Tylenol, nerve pain medicine, rehabilitating strategies like physical therapy or occupational therapy,” Galica said.

In addition, the Georgetown County School District is implementing a criminal conduct policy. Students who violate the police could be removed from school and charged.

Officials will continue the discussion about the opioid epidemic during another forum scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Georgetown.