Staying cool through the weekend

The cool weather that moved in today will continue through the weekend. A storm system will pass by to our south tonight and tomorrow with some cloud cover. The clouds will clear later tomorrow, and we will see sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will warm into the 50s during the day, and fall into the 30s at night. High pressure will control our weather next week, keeping it sunny and dry. It will also start to warm up. Temperatures will be back to normal on Monday. Some spots will be close to 70 on Tuesday, then most places will be in the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs 58 inland, 54 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.