Staying hot and humid with better rain chances on the way

The heat and humidity will continue with slightly better storm chances. This evening expect a few showers and storms. Overnight we’ll see the storms dying down and temperatures staying warm and muggy.

The Bermuda high will shift south of the area by late week as a weak front approaches from the west.

This break down in the high and a cold front close to the Carolians will allow for better rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. This will also bring slightly cooler temperatures.

The front will push back to the north into the start of the weekend, lowering our rain chances and allowing us to heat back up.

Tonight, mostly clear and humid. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and humid with scat’d afternoon storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.