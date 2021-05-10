Storms and humidity return to start the week

Overnight tonight we’ll continue to see more scattered clouds build in overhead along with more gusty conditions and extra humidity. Humidity will continue to increase more tomorrow afternoon ahead of a cold front late in the day. This will bring a chance for isolated pm showers and thunderstorms particularly out in the Pee Dee. Highs throughout the region will be back on the warm side topping out in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll dry out on Tuesday as the cold front continues to push further off to the east which will cause temperatures to drop back into the 70s. Some stray showers are still possible very early in the morning though. A storm system will bring another chance for isolated rain on Wednesday, with temperatures staying well below normal, with another shot at storms slated for Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clouds mix in with lows around 70 to the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Warmer with partial sunshine and isolated pm storms. Highs range in the low to mid-80s.