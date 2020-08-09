Storms chances increase to start the week

Warm, humid weather will continue into the work week with a better chance for late day thunderstorms. High pressure offshore will control our weather all week long, keeping temperatures close to normal. A weak disturbance will approach the Carolinas tomorrow and move across the area Tuesday. This will bring a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms, especially on Tuesday. The higher chance for thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week with temperatures near normal. High pressure could get a little stronger by the weekend, lowering rain chances and warming it up a few degrees.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.