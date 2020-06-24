Storms return Thursday, then it dries out

The chance for thunderstorms will continue through Thursday, then it will dry out heading into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A front stalled to our west will encourage thunderstorms to develop again tomorrow. This front will dissipate on Friday, and we will dry out as high pressure build in for the weekend. With less rain and clouds, it will heat up. High temperatures over the weekend will warm into the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will return next week, especially by the middle of the week. This will drop our temperatures back to normal.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.