Storms roll through the region for Sunday

We are finishing off our Saturday with a few more scattered showers moving through the region. Overnight tonight we’ll continue to see more scattered shower mostly along the coast and well up to the north of our area.

Looking forward to our Sunday we do have a Slight risk for severe weather covering the majority of our region from the Pee Dee out to Whiteville and back toward Sumter and only a marginal risk along the coast. A cold front will march towards our area and move through later in the afternoon into the evening.

The storms that develop along the leading edge have the chance to be severe with the main concern being very strong potentially damaging wind gusts. With the timing of this system being later in the evening, there is a chance that by the time the storms reach our area they may have weakened significantly. But we still need to stay alert throughout the day tomorrow as things develop. If the storms do hold together the best chance for severe weather will be out in the Pee Dee west of I-95.

TONIGHT: Mild night with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Very warm with late day showers & t-storms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.