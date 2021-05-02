Storms roll through the region to start the week

After a pleasant and warm Sunday afternoon with scattered clouds rolling through the region we’re expecting a nice night ahead. We’re going to see rain chances return for tomorrow, pushing right into the thick of the workweek.

We’ll start off our Monday with some clouds lingering overhead and the chance for a few brief light showers. Later in the afternoon and into the evening we’ll see a better chance for some more heavy rain as a few thunderstorms push east across the region.

Along with rain chances, temperatures will also be increasing again with higher levels of humidity. Remain weather aware and dress to stay cool this week. Heat index values could reach the mid-90s as we look towards Tuesday. We’ll continue to see more chances for rain through the mid-point of this week with another system moving through the area Wednesday into Thursday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a chance of showers & storms. Highs in the low to upper-mid 80s.