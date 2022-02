GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown announced that a section of Front Street will be shut down Monday.

Front Street will be closed at 8:30 a.m. between Fraser and Dozier Streets and will reopen at 5 p.m. for city workers to pump down a stormwater pond for a pipeline installation.

The new pipeline will allow future drainage of the pond without the need to close Front Street.

Motorists are advised to drive safely around the area.