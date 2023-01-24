Warmer weather returns tomorrow, but it is going to come with rain. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening while skies are clear, then stop falling as clouds move in later tonight. It will end up not as cold as last night. Windy and warmer tomorrow with temperatures warming into the 60s. A strong cold front will move through late in the day with a round of rain and thunderstorms. Tomorrow is a WEATHER ALERT DAY with the potential for severe weather with these storms. The timing is between 1pm west of I-95 to 8pm at the coast. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts. Skies will clear Thursday, and it will cool back down with highs in the 50s. The sunnier, seasonable weather will continue through the weekend.

Tonight, increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows 38 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with PM storms. Some storms could be strong. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.