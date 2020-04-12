Strong to severe storms Monday morning

Our threat for severe storms on Monday morning is increasing. A powerful storm system will approach the area from the west starting today with a round of showers and storms this evening. These are not expected to be severe but a few could be strong in the Pee Dee. The second wave will arrive Monday morning and this will be the wave that will have the biggest punch.

The storm prediction center has upgraded the severe weather threat into the “Enhanced” Risk for severe weather which is level 3 out of 5 threat. Heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible. Winds aloft will be gusting 50-70mph. Heavy rain alone could bring some of those winds down to the surface. The later in the day the storms take to get here the better chance our atmosphere will have to destabilize. This would bring a higher wind and tornado threat to the area.

In addition to the severe weather threat. Winds outside of should could gust 40-45mph throughout the morning and afternoon. So even once the storms move away we’ll continue to see high winds. Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 4am until 4pm Monday.