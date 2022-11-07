GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A female student has been charged in connection with a fight that happened last week at Georgetown High School.

The fight broke out at the high school during a lunch period on November 2, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Following its investigation into the altercation, police said a 17-year-old female has been charged with simple assault and battery and “will be referred to family court for prosecution.”

Police said that its investigation revealed the fight was an isolated incident.

No other details were provided.