GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two cars were discovered submerged in about 15 feet of water Sunday at Georgetown County boat landing.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), deputies were called shortly before 7:00 p.m. to the landing on Rocky Point Drive after a boater noticed the cars in the water.

Georgetown County Fire and Rescue and the Horry County Fire Rescue Dive Team also responded.

Divers identified the first car as a four-door Honda Civic or Accord, but could not get a license plate number because the car was buried in mud. Divers said the other car could be a Ford Ranger, but it was also covered in mud and silt, so they could not get tag numbers.

No bodies were visible in the cars, according to the divers.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health and Environmental Control were notified.