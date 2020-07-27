Summer time heat continues with increasing rain chances

A fairly typical summertime pattern expected this week. High pressure and a trough over the Piedmont region will remain in place through Tuesday.

The Bermuda high will shift south of the area by late week as a weak front approaches form the west.

This break down in the high will allow for better rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

In the mean time, we’ll continue to see hot and humid conditions with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index near 100 to 105.

Tonight, mostly clear and humid. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with scat’d pm storms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches