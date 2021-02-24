Summerville man charged with illegally dumping concrete slabs in Pawleys Island community

Photos provided by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say they have charged a Summerville man who illegally dumped loads of concrete slabs at a church and along Highway 17 in the Pawleys Island community.

Deputies earlier this week were calling on the public’s help to identify the source of construction debris that was dumped at Providence Missionary Baptist Church.

The department announced on Wednesday that it had filed charges against a subcontractor’s employee for illegally dumping the concrete slabs.

Deputies say they learned the source of the distinctive stone-and-concrete decking was from a private home swimming pool make-over.

The debris had been removed and dumped by 20-year-old Charles E. Bunnell Jr., of Summerville.

