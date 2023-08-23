GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man was arrested in Georgetown County Tuesday after a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle break-in and theft at 11:43 p.m. in the Pawleys Island area.

Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle traveling along Tyson Drive and attempted a traffic stop.

Reports say GCSO was led on a high-speed chase towards Vanderbilt Boulevard where stop sticks were deployed and the suspect fled on foot.

GCSO located 31-year-old Jacob Thomas Verlin Quinley hiding in shrubs.

The Summerville native was arrested on the charges of:

Failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

Motor vehicle theft.

Theft from a motor vehicle.

Quinley is awaiting bond at the Georgetown County Detention Center.