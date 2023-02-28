GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- A man accused in a string of Dollar General armed robberies was arrested in Sumter County earlier this month.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), 26-year-old Jeffrey Miller and an unidentified person allegedly robbed the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive on Feb. 5.

Authorities said one suspect was armed with a shotgun and the other was armed with a handgun during the robbery.

Miller is also accused of robbing several stores in Sumter County on Feb. 7 and was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol officers and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the last store he entered, according to GCSO.

He is currently being held in Sumter County, but the sheriff’s office has obtained warrants for his arrest in Georgetown County.