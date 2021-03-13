Sunday clouds will be holding up

On this Saturday evening, mostly cloudy skies are going nowhere, but that’s a positive in the way of staying away from freezing temperatures overnight. Lows will range in the lower 50s to some upper 40s further inland.

Today’s cold front passed through dry, but we will see more clouds continue into tomorrow. Highs won’t be that cool though, on pace to range in the mid and upper 60s.

Now, that same front is actually going to move back northward with a warm front pushing back on Monday, with a slight chance for a shower. A storm system will bring eventual rain on Tuesday. Warmer weather with temperatures in the 70s will return by the middle of the week. Another storm system will bring rain potential for Wednesday night and Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Staying cloudy with average highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mainly cloudy with lows averaging around 50.