Sunny and mild Tuesday with rain chances returning for Wednesday

The storm system that brought us this mornings severe weather has moved off shore and skies will remain clear this evening and overnight. Winds will calm down tonight as a dry cold front moves through. That front will stall to our south Tuesday before returning Tuesday night into Wednesday with a few light showers. Temperatures will gradually cool off to the mid 70s Tuesday, then low to mid 60s Wednesday. We warm up slowly towards the end of the week with another cold front bringing a few showers to start the weekend.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 56-58 Inland, 60-62 Beaches
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & mild. High: 76-78 Inland, 73-74 Beaches