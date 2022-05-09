The sunny, cool weather will continue through the middle of the week. A storm system stalled offshore will keep our wind out of the north this week, which will continue to bring in cooler weather. Skies will be clear tonight and it will be cool with low temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Sunshine is back for tomorrow with temperatures remaining below normal and highs in the 70s. Not many changes are expected for Wednesday, although there may be a few more clouds around. The storm system stalled offshore will begin to move westward toward the coast. This will push more humid air toward the coast on Thursday, and that will bring a chance for showers. The storm system will bring rain on Friday with higher humidity and temperatures staying in the 70s. Our weather will be back to normal for the weekend with partly sunny skies and a chance for a thunderstorm each day. High temperatures will be back in the 80s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s.