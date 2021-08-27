Sunny, hot weekend

Hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure will stay anchored over the Carolinas through the weekend, keeping it sunny with temperatures above normal. Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy fog developing late. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values topping 100. This sunny, hot weather will continue on Monday. The area of high pressure will weaken on Tuesday, allowing scattered thunderstorms to develop. Tropical moisture will increase our rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front Thursday could bring in cooler and less humid weather for late next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90-95.