Sunny, mild weather returns Tuesday

The pleasant weather will continue for the next couple of days. The cold front that moved through today will continue to move offshore tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s tonight with clear skies. We will warm into the 70s tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A weak storm system will bring isolated showers tomorrow night. Wednesday will be windy and warm with a slight chance for a shower as a strong cold front moves through late in the day. Much cooler weather will arrive with highs only in the 60s on Thursday, then close to 70 on Friday. A storm system will bring clouds and rain on Saturday. It will clear Sunday with temperatures back to normal.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 46 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, windy and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.