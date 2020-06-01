Sunny, nice weather continues

The sunny weather will continue, and we are going to heat up by the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. This will bring more sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday, and will warm us a bit each day. By Wednesday, some spots will hit 90. The humidity will also increase through the rest of the week. The combination of the heat and humidity will lead to a small chance for a thunderstorm Thursday, then a better chance for scattered thunderstorms Friday through the weekend. A cold front will move into the Carolinas Sunday with a chance for thunderstorms. This front may stall across the area, continuing the chance for thunderstorms into next week, and keeping it warm and humid.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.