The sunny, nice weather we saw today will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure to our north will control our weather through the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm with high temperatures back in the 80s. Humidity will stay low tomorrow and Friday. Over the weekend, the area of high pressure will shift east, and that will turn our winds more to the east. This will slowly increase the humidity over the weekend. There will be rain showers offshore on Sunday, and there is a small chance some of these may impact coastal communities. High pressure will strengthen next week, and it will heat up. High temperatures will be near 90 away from the coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 58 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.