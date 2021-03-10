Sunny & warm through Friday

The sunny, warm weather will continue through Friday. High pressure offshore will keep the sunny, warm weather in place. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the 70s, and some spots will see 80 on Friday. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas over the weekend. There will be more clouds around, but it will likely stay dry through the weekend. Temperatures will lower a little bit, but still remain above normal. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday, then 60s and 70 on Sunday. A stronger cold will move in on Monday with scattered showers and cooler weather. Another cold front will move in on Wednesday with another chance for showers.
Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 72 beaches.
Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.