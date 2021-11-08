Sunny, warm weather is back

The sunny, warmer weather will continue for the next several days. High pressure will control our weather for much of the upcoming week, bringing plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be clear and cool with low temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. High pressure will move offshore Thursday, allowing moisture to return to the Carolinas. There will be more clouds around and it will be a bit more humid. Showers will be possible Thursday night and Friday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas on Friday. It will clear for the weekend with just a slight chance for a shower on Saturday. It will also cool down for the weekend with highs in the 60s. The cooler weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 42 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and warm. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.