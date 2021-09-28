Sunny, warm Wednesday

The sunny, warm weather will continue for the next several days. A weak cold front will push through tomorrow, but the airmass behind the front is not much different than the one currently over the Carolinas. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with lows in the 60s. Mostly sunny tomorrow and warm with highs in the 80s. The mostly sunny and warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. The front will stall to our south, then return northward as a warm front over the weekend. This will bring a slight chance for a shower on Sunday. The chance for scattered showers will continue Monday and Tuesday. A cold front may move into the area on Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.