Sunny & warmer late week

Sunnier, warmer weather will be back for the second half of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, then we will see a mixture of clouds and sunshine tomorrow. The sunshine tomorrow will cause us to warm into the 80s. Sunny, warm weather will continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will be close to record high temperatures Thursday and Friday. The warm weather will continue Saturday. A cold front will move through late in the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler weather will move in Saturday night, and high temperatures will be in the 70s Sunday with plenty of sunshine. The cooler weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.