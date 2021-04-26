Sunny, warmer weather through mid week

Sunny, warmer weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will move offshore tonight, and will control our weather through Thursday with plenty of sunshine. The sunshine will bring warmer weather through the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm into the 80s tomorrow away from the coast. By Thursday, some spots will warm into the upper 80s. A cold front will move through late Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 50 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

