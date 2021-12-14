Sunny weather to continue

Sunny weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will continue to control our weather this week, bringing lots of sunshine. It will be mainly clear and cool again tonight. Tomorrow we will see sunshine and temperatures similar to what we saw today with highs in the 60s. The center of the high pressure will move offshore Thursday and Friday, allowing warmer weather to move into the Carolinas. Highs on Thursday will be close to 70, then into the low to mid 70s on Friday. This warm weather will continue on Saturday, but we will see an increase in clouds ahead of a cold front. That front will push through early Sunday with a few shower. It will be cooler Sunday with highs in the 60s. A storm system may develop offshore on Monday, bringing a chance for a soaking rain that could continue into Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 36 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.