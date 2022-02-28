Plenty of sunshine the next few days will lead to warmer weather. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s. High pressure will control our weather through mid week, bringing sunshine and a warming trend. We will warm into the 60s tomorrow, then 70s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move into the area on Friday with a few clouds and a brief cool down. Temperatures will be mainly in the 60s on Friday, however, it will warm back up again for the weekend with more sunshine.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 36 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 68 inland, 64 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.