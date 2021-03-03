Sunshine returns for the end of the week

The clouds and rain have moved on, and we will see sunshine for the rest of the week. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and low 40s tonight under clear skies. Sunshine tomorrow will warm us into the 60s to near 70. A moisture starved cold front will move through tomorrow, and cooler weather will move in tomorrow night. High temperatures on Friday will only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s with lots of sunshine. The cooler weather will continue through the weekend. A storm system will pass to our south on Saturday with a few clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Sunshine is back on Sunday, but it will still be cool. Sunny weather will continue next week, plus it is going to warm up.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 37 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.